Yvonne Chaka Chaka ready to launch natural hair range

Multi-award winning Afro-Jazz singer Yvonne Chaka Chaka is launching her natural hair range.

The internationally acclaimed singer has always kept her hair natural. When I first knew her through her music in the early 2000s she had locs, known as her signature hairstyle. However, in 2017, she put them down and started growing an afro.

Taking to social media, the singer announced that she is soon launching a natural hair range.

She said: “I am so happy to have waited till now. My hair products are working wonders just look at my hair all-natural. Very soon, we shall be doing trials and will be happy to hear from you. Thank u @farzanavarachia @MECchemicals, and the capable team for natural hair. Let's rock n roll.”

She joins other local celebrities such as Boity Thulo, who also has a hair range, The Boity Hair Care.

Speaking of hair, local artist and businesswoman DJ Zinhle also launched her wig range, Hair Majesty.

Zinhle’s new hair brand is a line of premium Peruvian Lace wigs and HD frontals.

The brand name was inspired by one of her hit songs, My Name Is' released in 2011 with Busiswa Gqulu. The song has lyrics such as “her majesty, the queen (royal highness, hard rock) her majesty, the queen is in the booth come to the dance floors.

“Whether I'm creating music or jumping into new business ventures, my objective to inspire and empower other women always must come through. I feel that this was the perfect opportunity for me to explore a new industry whilst reminding women to feel like the queens they are daily. If I can achieve that, I've already succeeded, “ Zinhle said.