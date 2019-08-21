Zoë Kravitz has been praised by a celebrity hairstylist Nikki Nelms for how "transparent" she is when it comes to what she wants from her looks. Picture: AFP

Zoë Kravitz has been praised by a celebrity hairstylist Nikki Nelms for how "transparent" she is when it comes to what she wants from her looks. Nikki Nelms- who created the 30-year-old actress' stunning Met Gala hairdo - loves working with both the 'Big Little Lies' star and singer-and-actress Janelle Monae because of how "transparent" they are when it comes to what they want from their looks.

In an interview with Hypebae, she said: "What I've heard directly from my clients is that they appreciate my ability to understand and execute without much explaining. I love all my clients for many different reasons.

"Like what I love most about Janelle and Zoë is the fact that they both are so honest, fair and transparent.

"I have never had to read between the lines with them or learn to speak 'Hollywood' to understand them or to be understood."

Nikki went on to explain that her proudest moments have been working with fellow "creatives of colour" and noted the Met Gala 2019 as one of her favorite events as she was able to help "four more people that looked like her" further their way in the fashion industry.

She said: "I'm most proud when I help put some of my fellow creatives of colour in positions that aren't always offered to us as easily as they are offered to others.

"One of those moments for me was the Met Gala 2019. I was so excited when I realised that I was able to help four more people (not including assistants) that looked like me, add a 'Met Gala' look to their résumés.

"I am and will always be the proudest when I'm able to be, for someone else, what I once needed from someone else."