How to elevate your style: male grooming tips for success

One of the most famous informal fashion rules is that “never look like your problems”. You could be going through a lot but that doesn’t mean you should look it. If anything, always strive to look like a better version of yourself that you aspire to be.

If you walk around in the city centre, most people look like they have their lives together, because they understand that presentation matters. Also, there is a certain way that successful men dress and smell. They take grooming seriously because they are brands. “In a world where first impressions often dictate the course of business and personal interactions, grooming has become more than just a routine; it’s a statement of success,” said Themba Ndlovu of Clere For Men.

“From the boardrooms of Johannesburg to the red carpets of Hollywood, successful men across various fields understand the importance of presenting their best selves. “By adopting some of their grooming habits, you can elevate your style and boost your confidence.” If you also want to look like the successful man you aspire to be, below are the top five male grooming tips you should adopt.

Start with the basics: Clean and healthy skin Multi-award-winning comedian Trevor Noah is known for having great skin and beautiful hair. This is because he takes his skincare and haircare routines seriously by being consistent. The basics are simple, cleanse, moisturise and apply sunscreen daily.

With the hair, make sure you wash it, moisturise it and style it neatly. Even if you are bald, you still have to wash and moisturise your head. Prioritise a signature scent If you buy the same perfume as other men, you will have a similar smell. However, if you layer three different perfumes, then you will achieve a signature scent that is exclusive to you.

So don’t just wear one perfume; layer with at least two or three different scents. The importance of a well-groomed beard South African actor and filmmaker Thapelo Mokoena is celebrated not just for his talent but also for his impeccably groomed beard.

He understands that a well-maintained beard can enhance facial features and project confidence. That is why beard oil and a comb are a must-have because even your partner wouldn’t enjoy playing with a dry beard. Maintaining a healthy body and mind Working out not only benefits the body but the mind as well. Fit men like Siya Kolisi tend to be confident because not only are their bodies in shape, but they usually have a clear state of mind because they work out.

And no, it’s just about the abs but feeling good too. A clean wardrobe We are not saying you must become a fashionista, but have a well-curated wardrobe. People like Menzi Mcunu didn’t become GQ’s Man Of The Year 2017 recipient by mistake.