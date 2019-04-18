The 23-year-old model - who has sisters Kourtney, 39, Kim, 38, Khloé, 34 and Kylie Jenner, 21 - is known for her 5ft10" tall and slender frame, but she hasn't always felt confident because she wasn't as "curvy" as her female siblings, which made her think that she didn't "fit in" for part of her teen years.

She told The Daily Telegraph: "My sisters are a lot curvier than me. They have boobs and I don't have boobs. Growing up being this little twiggy girl, I saw my sisters and always thought 'oh no am I supposed to be more sexy like them?' I almost felt like I didn't fit in for a part of my life".

Kendall likes to keep her style bold and "adventurous", and admitted that she likes to keep her wardrobe looks "fun" and "funky".

She said: "[My style is] comfortable and also funky. I love to push boundaries. Style is meant to be fun and adventurous and I try my best to do that."

Kendall is known for doing things "differently" when it comes to her siblings by keeping her private life under wraps, as she only confirmed she is dating NBA star Ben Simmons earlier this year, and the star insisted that she simply has a "different vibe".