Kendall Jenner loves her skin to be "fresh and glowy". (Pic: Instagram)

The 23-year-old model teamed up with celebrity make-up artist Mary Phillips to create an iconic look for the annual Coachella music festival, and the beauty guru has revealed that the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star wanted to keep her look "naturally glam" but with an extra shine. She told Harpers Bazaar UK: "Festival looks tend to be more playful with all the 'bells and whistles'. You can get away with a lot more things than you can for daily life or red carpets.

"We're very collaborative and always love fresh, beautiful, glowy skin. Kendall is always naturally glam but she looked much more glowy for Coachella this year. I really wanted to pump up her highlight so I chose Iconic London's illuminator because of the way it shines on the skin and glows in the light."

Kendall at Coachella. (Picture: Instagram)

And Phillips - who is the go-to make-up artist for the likes of Chrissy Teigen, Gigi Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski - always likes to start her look on "clean skin" and swears by Crème de La Mer and Iconic London's liquid Illuminator to keep her client's looking "radiant" and glowy.

She added: "I always start with Crème de La Mer on clean skin. I finished the skin with Iconic London's liquid Illuminator in Original to highlight areas for a radiant glow.

"Applying highlighter on the body to glow from head-to-toe is a big beauty festival trend and it's a hero product for me this year. You can do extreme highlighting or tone it down for a softer sheen by mixing it in with moisturiser and/or foundation."