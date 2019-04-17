Reality TV star and model Kendall Jenner. (Picture: Instagram)

The 23-year-old model has announced that she will be one of the six iconic faces featuring in the luxury jewellers much-anticipated campaign, alongside Carolyn Murphy, Imaan Hammam, Mica Argañaraz and Fei Fei Sun, which celebrates individuality, personal style and self-expression. And the 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star admitted that the brand is "truly special" to her and she is a huge fan of their "wire bracelets", which she has purchased for her own jewellery collection.

In a statement Kendall said: "The pieces I'm currently coveting from the Tiffany T collection are the wire bracelets. They layer beautifully with one another. I like how modern they are, yet they're still delicate. Wearing them gives me a sense of confidence."

"The Tiffany Blue Box is so iconic. It conjures up so many feelings of excitement and happiness--you know you're getting something truly special from the moment you see it."

Kendall Jenner's the face of Tiffany & Co's ad campaign. (Picture: Bang Showbiz)

And Carolyn Murphy, 44, admitted that the collaboration was an obvious choice for her because the jewellery brand reminds her of her "youth" and the "excitement" she felt when she was presented with an iconic Tiffany blue box.

She said: "To me, Tiffany means timeless, elegant and classic.Tiffany reminds me a lot of my youth. I remember the first piece of Tiffany jewellery I received: I was 16 years old and it was a locket, and I think I got a keychain at some point. I'll never forget the excitement I felt upon first seeing the Tiffany Blue Box. That's the best part--almost as exciting as the gift itself."

The new campaign, shot by renowned fashion photographer Craig McDean, showcases the brand in a fresh and unexpected way by featuring the six famous faces in different portraits wearing various designs, including Tiffany's T Collection.

Tiffany & Co's Chief artistic officer said: "With modern sophistication, authentic energy and wit, the spring campaign beautifully highlights our brand icons."