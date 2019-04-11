Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West. (Instagram)

Dreams do come true - even for those who already have everything. Reality TV star and businesswoman Kim Kardashian West had one of her dreams come true when she made it onto the cover of Vogue magazine.

Even though the 39-year-old mom of three, soon to be four, has already graced the cover many magazines, this is the one she had dreamt about for the longest time.

She wrote: 'I’ve dreamed of this moment for so long, many said it would never come. Words cannot begin to express how much of an honour it is to have my first solo US cover of @VogueMagazine.' I remember as a little girl flipping through my mom’s subscription each month and dreaming of one day gracing the cover of this iconic magazine."

She continued to thank Vogue editor, Anna Wintours and her team, that got her ready for the huge shoot.

The businesswoman added a special thanks to her hubby Kanye, "Special thank you to my husband Kanye for speaking into existence that one day I would grace the cover of Vogue when everyone told me to be “more realistic."