Rihanna rocks an all yellow outfit. (Instagram)

She is known for wearing some rather unusual fashions. But Rihanna's latest choice of style probably had many fans reaching for their sunglasses.

Riri sported giant yellow shades. (Instagram)

The 31-year-old songbird left her London fashion launch party in the early hours of Wednesday dressed head-to-toe in canary yellow.

Rihanna teamed her dazzling low-cut off-the-shoulder silk mini shirt-dress with a matching clutch bag and strappy heels – and even sported giant yellow shades.

The only contrast was provided by her equally bright pink lipstick and long red fingernails. The Barbados-born singer also wore diamond rings, earrings and a necklace.

Rihanna had hosted the Soho event on Tuesday night for her Fenty Beauty range – her real name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty – and even did some karaoke to help her fans get in the party spirit.

The pop star, who had her first big break as a 19-year-old in 2007 with the No 1 single Umbrella, is worth an estimated £200-million and runs a multi-million-pound fashion, music and make-up empire.

Her other hits include Diamonds, Work, Stay and We Found Love, and she has won two Brits and nine Grammy awards. Since 2017, she has been in a relationship with Saudi businessman Hassan Jameel.