She is known for wearing some rather unusual fashions.
But Rihanna's latest choice of style probably had many fans reaching for their sunglasses.
The 31-year-old songbird left her London fashion launch party in the early hours of Wednesday dressed head-to-toe in canary yellow.
Rihanna teamed her dazzling low-cut off-the-shoulder silk mini shirt-dress with a matching clutch bag and strappy heels – and even sported giant yellow shades.
The only contrast was provided by her equally bright pink lipstick and long red fingernails. The Barbados-born singer also wore diamond rings, earrings and a necklace.
Rihanna had hosted the Soho event on Tuesday night for her Fenty Beauty range – her real name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty – and even did some karaoke to help her fans get in the party spirit.
The pop star, who had her first big break as a 19-year-old in 2007 with the No 1 single Umbrella, is worth an estimated £200-million and runs a multi-million-pound fashion, music and make-up empire.
Her other hits include Diamonds, Work, Stay and We Found Love, and she has won two Brits and nine Grammy awards. Since 2017, she has been in a relationship with Saudi businessman Hassan Jameel.