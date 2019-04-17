Imprint’s bold yellow lips. (Picture: AFI Gallery/SDR Photo)

Africa Fashion International Cape Town Fashion Week (AFICTFW) took place at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) over the weekend of 12 - 13 April 2019. Fashionistas, celebrities and business leaders flocked to the new wing of the CTICC to check out the latest in autumn and winter trends.

On the runway we saw collections from ready-to-wear designers like Maze Collective and Ruff Tung, as well as high-end fashion from designers like Orapeleng Modutle and Neville Masondo.

Trends are more than just the garments the models wear on the runway. The designers, along with makeup artists and hairstylists, put together a complete look to tell the story through their collections. Makeup is an intricate part of a look.

During the shows, there were looks that really stood out. Here are my top three looks.

BOLD LIPS

Both Imprint and Ruff Tung showed bold lips with nude eyes. During both shows all the models wore the same colour, illustrating how one colour works on different skin tones.

Ruff Tung continued the “Blue Blood” theme with the use of intense dark blue velvety lipstick.

Ruff Tung blue lips (Picture: AFI Gallery/SDR Photo)

While Imprint opted for a matte lemon yellow lipstick. The yellow picked up on the contrasting yellow and blue print and stood out against the earthy toned prints.

Bold yellow lip seen at the Imprint show. (Picture: AFI Gallery/SDR Photo)

METALLICS

Metallics have been in the spotlight for a while and I can comfortably say that it won't be going anywhere any time soon. From subtle shimmers to dramatic glitter, any bit of metallic can transform a makeup look from day to night.

At the Warrick Gautier show, we saw sparkling silver glitter dabbed just on the lid over a dark smokey eye, giving a classic dark smokey eye a trendy twist.

Warrick Gautier touch of silver glitter. (Picture: AFI Gallery/SDR Photo)

Aphine Sakyi went for a more subtle earthy gold which was paired with a nude glossy lip. A dark brown on the outer edges gold blended to inner corners. An easy look that you can wear day or night.

Aphine Sakyi subtle gold. (Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)

BRIGHT GRAPHIC LINER

Bright colours are not reserved for winter (or lips) and designers showed this.

If a bright lip is too dramatic for you, then a simple eyeliner will do.

Designers like Marianne Fassler, Morocco Designer Collective and Nola Black all featured strong graphic eyeliner in their makeup looks.





Nola Black. (Picture: AFI Gallery/SDR Photo)

While Marianne Fassler used eyeliner on the top and bottom lids, Nola Black only rimmed the lower lid.

Marianne Fassler’s bright orange liner. (Picture: AFI Gallery/SDR Photo)

Morocco Designer Collective showed a more abstract design using different colour liners.

Morocco Designer Collective’s abstract designs. (Picture: AFI Gallery/SDR Photo)







