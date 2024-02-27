Martha Stewart hates wearing underwear

Martha Stewart confessed that she hates wearing underwear. The 82-year-old lifestyle guru would rather don a swimsuit under her clothes "just in case" she fancies a dip because she doesn't like the feeling of "lacy" knickers or smoothing shapewear such as Kim Kardashian's brand Skims.

She told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: "I like bathing suits. I like wearing bathing suits under my clothes just in case I want to go swimming. Bathing suits are my underwear. "I don't wear any of that structured stuff. No tight lace, no Skims for Martha." Martha then pondered whether she would have upset Kim with her comments, before deciding the reality star wouldn't mind.

She added: "But I love Skims. I think they serve a very good purpose — but I don't wear those. I only wear Aerie bathing suits under my clothes. "'Is Kim Kardashian going to be mad at me? No, she won't be mad at me. She knows I don’t wear Skims." Last year, Martha became Sports Illustrated's oldest ever model when she posed for the cover of their iconic swimsuit issue.

And the businesswoman previously reflected on how her record-breaking shoot meant she was able to "break barriers" and wants to encourage other women to reconsider life in the hope that it will help them believe that they can "look good" whatever their age. She told 'Extra': "It is breaking barriers and also encouraging other women to just rethink what they're doing. I think that is really going to help a lot, and it's also: you can look good at any age, you can feel good at any age, you should live well at any age. I think about living successfully, not ageing well." Martha also explained that she cut carbs in order to prepare for the shoot and ended up getting "sort of addicted" to Pilates and is also a keen hiker as she strives for fitness.