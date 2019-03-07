Rapper 2 Chainz. (Reteurs)

The 41-year-old rapper has revealed that he has a "huge problem" when it comes to spending on his "luxurious" wardrobe as if he sees a garment he likes then he has to buy it no matter the cost. Speaking to Power 105.1, he said: "I buy a lot of clothes, I spent over a million dollars in clothes last year, which is a huge problem. Now that's a huge problem, luxuriousness is bad."

The hip hop artist recently dropped his new fifth LP, 'Rap or Go to the League' - the Georgia star's first since 2017's 'Pretty Girls Like Trap Music'.

The record sees Chance the Rapper and Kodak Black drop verses on 'I'm Not Crazy, Life Is', whilst Kendrick Lamar features on 'Momma I Hit A Lick' and Travis Scott on 'Whip'.

Lil Wayne, Young Thug and Ty Dolla $ign also make appearances.

Ariana Grande also features on 2 Chainz's LP, making an appearance on the R&B-tinged track 'Rule The World'.

Speaking about Ariana's contribution, the rapper added: "We had a conversation and then she opens her mouth and butterflies, hummingbirds and angels come out."

The 25-year-old pop superstar recently dropped a version of her hit song '7 Rings' featuring 2 Chainz.