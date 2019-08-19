Skin is sensitive and it’s best to stick to a simple cleanse and moisture routine. Picture: Pexels

While we may be nearing the end of winter, there’s still a definite chill in the air, which is likely to stay for the next few weeks.



Cold weather and dry air are a recipe for skin irritation. To make sure your skin is in tip-top shape come spring and summer, Clere for Men has come up with the following skin care tips.





Hydrate





Dry skin is key indication of dehydration. Keep a bottle of water everywhere you go and take a sip every now and then.





Take cool showers





Hot showers are sometimes more enjoyable because they feel good on the skin but the truth is, they strip the skin of natural oils, causing it to be dry. Rather have quicker, lukewarm showers to keep it cool.





Shave carefully





The best time to shave is after a shower as this helps open up your pores prior to shaving. Another option is to dampen your face using a warm-wet cloth a few minutes before shaving.





Moisturise





Unlike women, men’s skin is thick, the type of moisturiser you use is crucial. Go for a moisturiser that’s enriched with glycerine and Vitamin E.



