5 fragrances men should wear this season

We love a man who dresses well. But his outfits look even more dapper when accompanied with a blissful fragrance. As a man, your cologne should leave an impression before you even introduce yourself.

A beautiful scent will not only make you feel good, but it will also make you leave a remarkable statement to those around you. With that said, these are some of the top five fragrances you can try this season. Mercedes Benz The Move

With an aromatic Fougère of dynamic accents, this fragrance will make you stand out from the rest. It has layers of grapefruit, the spicy notes of cardamom and the fragrant tenderness of apple blossom. The combination of geranium with an innovative salty marine accord brings it its modernity.

Mercedes Benz for Men The Move. Picture: Supplied Y from YSL Beauté Y Le Parfum is a light and dark Fougère fragrance, featuring fresh citrus and aromatic notes followed by a deeper intensity of sensual woods. It perfectly complements the multifaceted personality traits of the Y man - which are bold and confident.

Some of the notes in this perfume include ginger, lavender essence, geranium absolute, patchouli essence and cedar. Y Le Parfum. Picture: Supplied Azzaro The Most Wanted With ingredients such as the dried bark and seeds of cardamom that are distilled in Guatemala, releasing a range of complex notes that are spicy, green, balsamic or lemony.

Azzaro The Most Wanted. Picture: Supplied Spicebomb collection by Viktor & Rolf Spicebomb Infrared has habanero red pimento accord, reinforced by the slightly sweet warmth of cinnamon leaf essence. At the top, red berries essence unveils fusing, sparkling notes textured by the warm and leathery inflexion of saffron accord.

With benzoin resinoid, tobacco accord, the base is sensual, with cedar wood oil bringing depth and a slightly sweet oriental ground to the fragrance's burning signature. Spicebomb collection by Viktor & Rolf. Picture: Supplied. Emporio Armani Stronger With You Absolutely Enhanced with liquorice and fruity facets, warm vanilla, harvested in Madagascar, and smoky cedar wood carefully extracted in Virginia.