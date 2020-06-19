5 of the most fashionable dads

Not only are they the coolest dads on the block, but they also have an impeccable sense of style.





It's Father's Day on Sunday, June 21 and to celebrate it we take a look at our top five most fashionable fathers in Mzansi.



Wiseman Mncube



The multi-award-winning actor, Wiseman Mncube wasn’t named the GQ Best Dressed Man of The Year 2019 for nothing.



