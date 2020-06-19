5 of the most fashionable dads
Not only are they the coolest dads on the block, but they also have an impeccable sense of style.
It's Father's Day on Sunday, June 21 and to celebrate it we take a look at our top five most fashionable fathers in Mzansi.
Wiseman Mncube
The multi-award-winning actor, Wiseman Mncube wasn’t named the GQ Best Dressed Man of The Year 2019 for nothing.
Wiseman Mncube
The multi-award-winning actor, Wiseman Mncube wasn’t named the GQ Best Dressed Man of The Year 2019 for nothing.
He has style, and the fact that he likes local brands makes it even better.
Thapelo Mokoena
We’ve never seen someone look more dapper with a grey beard than Thapelo Mokoena. The filmmaker and actor is one of those guys who can wear a garbage bag and still look good.
Wiseman Mncube enjoys wearing local fashion brands. Picture: Instagram.
Thapelo Mokoena
We’ve never seen someone look more dapper with a grey beard than Thapelo Mokoena. The filmmaker and actor is one of those guys who can wear a garbage bag and still look good.
Thapelo Mokoena undeniably has the best looks. Picture: Instagram.
Riky Rick
King Kotini never misses a beat. When it comes to fashion, Riky Rick is always ahead of the trends, that’s why the name ‘Boss Zonke’ is fitting.
Riky Rick
King Kotini never misses a beat. When it comes to fashion, Riky Rick is always ahead of the trends, that’s why the name ‘Boss Zonke’ is fitting.
Riky Rick is definitely the man he thinks he is, the king of kotini. Picture: Instagram.
AKA
AKA is more of a casual guy who likes sneakers, but when he cleans up he makes sure that he is dressed in the most stylish threads.
AKA
AKA is more of a casual guy who likes sneakers, but when he cleans up he makes sure that he is dressed in the most stylish threads.
The dapper side of AKA. Picture: Instagram.
Kay Sibiya
Whether it’s formal or casual, the actor always brings his A-game. Kay Sibiya isn’t afraid to try out new trends, and he does the same with his hair.
Kay Sibiya
Whether it’s formal or casual, the actor always brings his A-game. Kay Sibiya isn’t afraid to try out new trends, and he does the same with his hair.
Kay Sibiya never lets the trends miss him. From casual to formal, he always shows up. Picture: Instagram.