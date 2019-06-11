Actor Keanu Reeves. (Reuters)

Whether he has short or long hair, a clean-shaven or full beard, 54-year-old actor Keanu Reeves has always been a hottie of note. When he was speeding around the city on an unstoppable bus, we didn’t even see co-star Sandra Bullock at his side. 25 years ago when he starred in the action movie “Speed”, ladies couldn't help but fall in love with the dark haired young man with the intense brown eyes.

Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock in Speed. (MGM/COURTESY EVERETT COLLECTION)

Playing Neo in the sci-fi cult movie, “The Matrix”, is probably one of Keanu’s most iconic roles. Clean cut and sleeked back hair with eyes of steel, he drew us into the Matrix even if we had no idea what the movie was about. He really made that long black mandarin collar coat look hot.

Keanu as Neo in The Matrix.

When Reeves played surfer duded Johnny Utah in “Point Break” we all wanted to take up surfing. With wet look hair and constantly in a wetsuite, surfer Keanu was hotter than the blazing sun glistening on dripping body.

Keanu in the movie Point Break. (Picture: Instagram/jdsurfing)

John Wick 3 might be trending at the moment, but the suite-wearing action hero had us weak when he starred in John Wick 1. Longer hair and a scruffy beard is a welcome change from the good boy clean cut look.

Keanu Reeves in a scene from "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum." (Niko Tavernise/Lionsgate via AP)

Now in his 50’s the “Always be my Maybe” star is hotter than ever. The years have been good to him. No wonder Saint Laurent made him the face of their latest campaign. With a full salt and pepper beard and long hair tucked behind his ear, this older sexier Keanu still makes our knees weak.

Keanu in the Saint Laurent campaign. (Instagram)







