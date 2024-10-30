Are you a man struggling with baldness? This is the latest non-invasive solution to aid hair loss

Baldness affects millions of men worldwide and is not just a cosmetic issue. Baldness, or androgenic alopecia, can affect men as young as 20, but often becomes most noticeable between the ages of 40 and 60.

There is a growing demand for discreet, non-invasive treatments with a short recovery time. A new non-invasive treatment called Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) therapy is now gaining popularity. It’s a natural, safe alternative to more invasive procedures, and it has shown up to a 45% improvement in hair growth after the first round of treatments. PRP uses the patient’s own growth factors from their blood to stimulate hair growth. It has been clinically proven to promote significant improvements in hair density with minimal side effects. The treatment uses no chemicals and leaves no surgical scars.

One of the main benefits of PRP therapy is its minimal maintenance. After an initial series of three treatments, patients only need to return for follow-up sessions every six to eight months. Aesthetics doctor Dr. Gideon Alerss says, "For many men, baldness is deeply personal. Hair is tied to how they perceive their masculinity, confidence, and even their identity. “Men often don't talk about it, but hair loss can have a big impact on their self-esteem. When they look in the mirror and see less hair, it can affect how they feel in social settings or even in professional environments“.