Bathong! Mzansi has just woken up to the fact that we have a new Mr SA and the reactions are hilarious

Three days. That’s how long it took for the country to wake up to the fact that Hannes Van Der Walt was crowned Mr SA 2020. On Saturday during a live-streamed virtual event that took place in Cape Town, van Der Walt was crowned Mr South Africa 2020. During his formal interview the 39-year-old Kempton Park resident said: “I have a great passion for families, I grew up with an awesome dad, as a result I am able to be a good father to my own children. “We are all mind, body and soul and I believe if we keep track of all three of those, we will have healthy families. “I would love to use this platform to raise better men, to raise better dads and in doing so, create a better South Africa.”

De Villiers Koster was the runner-up and Lee Jordan Jacobs placed third.

News outlets across SA carried the story, including IOL Lifestyle, but there was a deafening silence – no one reacted.

Unlike Shudufhadzo Musida’s crowning as Miss SA, social media remained silent until now…

Confusion set in when some admitted that they had no idea Mzansi even had a Mr SA beauty pageant, while others questioned how van Der Walt was chosen as the overall winner.

One user commented with: “Mr South Africa looks like he’s pushing 60 years, grandpa’s are winning.”

Another said: “As if we haven't been through enough during 2020. Here comes #MrSouthAfrica”

Check out some of the funniest reactions we could find below:

