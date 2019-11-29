After years of bullying and being called “ugly” because of a skin disorder, this Cape Flats male model is in the running to becoming the next Mr South Africa.
Chad Esau, 21, from Bellville South in Cape Town has vitiligo and says growing up with the rare skin disorder always attracted the “wrong attention” and badly affected his self-esteem.
Vitiligo is a disease that causes the loss of skin colour in blotches and Esau's entire upper body and face is affected.
It the same condition Michael Jackson had and launched the career of Canadian fashion model Winnie Harlow.
“Growing up with vitiligo was really tough, especially as a teenager,” Esau says.