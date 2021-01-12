Chris Hemsworth is Hugo Boss' first-ever global brand ambassador

'Thor' actor Chris Hemsworth has become Hugo Boss' BOSS brand's first global brand ambassador. Hemsworth has been unveiled as the BOSS brand's first international representative and it's a dream come true as a longtime fan of their products. He said in a statement: “I’ve been a huge BOSS fan for a long time, so I’m really happy to now represent the brand’s collections as global ambassador. “Our partnership over the past few years has been absolutely brilliant. I’m very excited to be working more closely with the BOSS team.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by BOSS (@boss) Fans can expect BOSS' upcoming campaigns with the 37-year-old Australian star to channel his love of surfing and fitness.

Hugo Boss AG’s managing board spokesman, Yves Müller, commented: “We are proud that, in Chris, we have been able to secure a world-class star who is a perfect fit for our BOSS brand.

“He embodies a contemporary take of success and masculinity. Chris perfectly exemplifies the modern man of today: self-confident, authentic and approachable. His global fame will further augment the BOSS brand’s desirability going forward.”

Chris first started working with the brand in 2017, when he was named as the ambassador for Boss Bottled and the brand's Man of Today campaign.

He said at the time: "I feel great about being the new face of [the fragrances]. It's a huge honour and I really identify with the values that the 'Man of Today' stands for. Life should be a journey of passion, honesty and integrity and be about having a greater awareness of your impact in the community and the people you interact with."