Chrissy Teigen's responses to John Legend's 'Sexiest Man Alive' title is giving us life









Chrissy Tiegen and sexy hubby John Legend. Picture: Instagram Ever wonder what it must be like to be married to the sexiest man alive? Well, Chrissy Teigen does and she's loving every minute by trying to show her excitement. When hubby John Legend was named 'People's Sexiest Man Alive' for 2019, the celebrity chef and model responded in true Chrissy Teigen style. Those who follow her Twitter account will know that she doesn't hold back and often goads her hubby. People magazine tweeted the announcement simply saying, @johnlegend is PEOPLE’s #SexiestManAlive 2019.

To this the model responded with her own brand of humour that we've learnt to love over the years: "oh for f*#k's sake baaaaaaahahahahaahah"

oh for fuck's sake baaaaaaahahahahaahah https://t.co/9hwjgY4ydM — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 13, 2019

One wouldn't expect that kind of response from a wife to the sexiest man alive.

In her defence, that was the follow-up to her own announcement to her followers that she's proud of "having boned @people's sexiest man alive!!"

my secret is out. I have fulfilled my dream of having boned @people's sexiest man alive!! an honor!!!!! pic.twitter.com/xu7ygnhOZk — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 13, 2019

She didn't stop there though. Teigen continued by changing her twitter bio to: "de-motivational speaker currently sleeping with people's sexiest man alive."

updated bio — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 13, 2019

As if the "All of me" singer himself wasn't dealing with the pressure of the awarded titles.

According to Poeple magazine, Legend commented that he was "excited, but I was a little scared at the same time because it's a lot of pressure."

"Everyone's going to be picking me apart to see if I'm sexy enough to hold this title. I'm [also] following Idris Elba, which is not fair and is not nice to me!"

At least Teigen soothed his concerns by responded to his post by saying: "yeah but let's see an @idriselba pic from 1995 (prob still very hot)"

yeah but let's see an @idriselba pic from 1995 (prob still very hot) https://t.co/7DtT72InGk — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 13, 2019

All jokes aside, it seems that the mom of two is in fact enjoying her hubby's new title when she once again took to Twitter to brag about the fact that "the sexiest man alive just made me (her) a ham sandwich"

the sexiest man alive just made me a ham sandwich — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 13, 2019

If the crooner was my hubby, I would be bragging about just anything he does.



