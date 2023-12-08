Christmas gift guide for every type of man

Christmas is on our doorstep and if you’re still at a loss as to what to buy the man in your life, then this is for you. Gift shopping for ladies is easy. There’s so much to choose from.

But Christmas gift shopping for guys can be tricky. Here’s a guide to what gift you can buy for different kinds of guys. The tech junkie

For the man who is always up-to-date with the latest gadgets and gizmos, consider gifts such as smart home devices, virtual reality headsets, or noise-cancelling headphones. These tech-savvy gifts will enhance his love for all things digital and ensure he stays ahead of the game.

Consider buying the tech junkie a pair of noise-cancelling headphones. Picture: Pexels KoolShooters The outdoorsy type If your man enjoys spending time in nature, gear him up with outdoor essentials. Consider rugged camping gear or hiking boots.

If he wants to try out something new like rock climbing or kite-surfing, why not book him a few beginner lessons? The trendsetter For the man who takes pride in his appearance, stylish accessories and clothing are the way to go. Opt for a fashionable watch, a designer wallet, or luxury cologne.

The wannabe master chef If your man enjoys spending time in the kitchen experimenting with flavours, look for gifts that complement his culinary skills. A high-quality chef's knife set, a cooking class voucher, or a cookbook featuring world cuisines or recipes he’d like to try.

The bookworm For the man who finds solace in the pages of a good book, consider gifting him with literary treasures. Explore best-selling novels or re-readers. Additionally, personalised bookmarks or literary-inspired artwork can add a special touch to his reading nook.

The sports lover For the man who lives and breathes sports, show your support by gifting him sports memorabilia or tickets to his favourite team’s game. Alternatively, consider sportswear from his preferred team. The DIY enthusiast