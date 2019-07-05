Dacre Montgomery arrives at the premiere of "Stranger Things" season two at the Regency Bruin Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Dacre Montgomery took elements of his own style to add to his 'Stranger Things' character Billy Hargrove. The 24-year-old actor stars as the fashion forward stepbrother of new kid Max (Sadie Sink) in the Netflix drama, and has said that whilst most elements of his look - including his curly mullet and single drop earring - were inspired by classic 80s fashion, some touches, such as the Saint Christopher necklace he always wears, were taken from Dacre's own wardrobe.

Dacre Montgomery arrives at the season three premiere "Stranger Things". (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

He said: "I've been very fortunate to have a stylish character. I wear the same Saint Christopher necklace around my neck, and we got that idea [from me] coming into the wardrobe department - they had a necklace from the 1980s that just replaced my own. And I usually wear a tank top under my shirts like Billy does. But yeah, everything down to the earring and leather jacket - he's very stylish."

'Stranger Things' recently paired up with clothing store H&M to recreate some pieces from the third season of the show, including Billy's bright red lifeguard swimsuit.

Dacre said of the collaboration: "It was just nice to be part of that. And also, like, it's not me, it's Billy, you know what I mean? So, it's kind of slightly removed in that respect, and it was nice to have that component to my character added in."

But despite Billy's fashionable outfits, Dacre says the character's sexiest look was cut from the show, after the scenes were included in the final episodes.

Speaking to InStyle magazine, he said: "There was this grey, Everlast midriff shirt that was initially paired with the lifeguard shorts that almost made the cut. It was an amazing shirt. There's a photo of Rob Lowe wearing it in the 1980s. At first, I was really hesitant, but then it looked awesome. It literally was a midriff that came only a couple of inches below my nipple line. And it had long sleeves, and was made of sweat material with an Everlast logo. I thought that was kind of cool."