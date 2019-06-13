Getting dad the perfect gift can be a struggle. (Picture: Pexels)

Every year I struggle to find a gift for my dad on Father’s Day. The question is always: What do I buy the most important man in my life, who already has everything and doesn’t ask for much?

All he usually wants is to have his family together around the table enjoying a Sunday lunch that his wife and children have prepared.

Having said that, I always feel bad going home for Father’s Day and arriving empty handed. It was so much easier when we were little. All we had to do was make a card, serve dad (and mom) breakfast in bed and make sure that he didn’t lift a finger for the rest of the day.

Daddy enjoys breakfast in bed on Father's Day. (Picture: Leon Muller)

Of course getting dad the gift that he will actually use is ideal but it could just be a spoil, something he would never buy himself, rather than a necessity.

After many Father’s Days, my father eventually told us that he doesn’t need any more slippers, pajamas or boxer shorts.

So those options were immediately scratched from the already short list. Of course, there is the voucher option, but that’s not very personal and quite frankly, it’s a bit lazy as well.

All of this has made the “what to buy dad for Father’s Day” challenge has become even trickier than before.



And I thought Mother’s Day gift shopping tough!

I’m sure I’m not the only one who has the same struggle, so here are a few gift ideas I’ve discovered on my search for the perfect gift.

For the business trip: Overnight bag from Scotch & Soda, R2099.

For keeping out the cold: Cotton beanie from Country Road, R349.

For the love of the classics: Black leather Oxfords from Trenery, R2298.

For a trendy knit: Multi-colored stripe pullover from Knit from Antony Morato, R3050.

For the metrosexual dad: Homme Hydra MAG C+ - Anti Fatigue Hydrating Care Face + Eyes from Vichy, R415.

For the handyman: 41 piece drill/driver bit set from Bosch, R319.95

For always being on time: Vintage look watch with brown leather strap from Zara, 1399.

For the lover of the outdoors: Keep dad warm in a K-Way Men’s Harlow Down jacket which offers the ultimate in cold weather protection during urban or outdoor pursuits - be it a brisk winter hike, or a relaxing braai, R1999.

For the master chef: Cast iron Signature Marseille Skillet Le Creuset, R1990.



