Pamper gifts will put a smile dad's face. (Picture: Pexels)

Father’s Day is the one day of the year when dad gets to spend an entire day being spoiled by his loved ones and doing whatever he wants. Whether it’s a solo hike up the mountain or enjoying a meal with his family. But if there’s one thing most dads love, whether they want to admit it or not, is a bit of pampering.

Even though men now have a much wider range of grooming and pampering products to choose from than before, it might still be intimidating for the older dads to select the right products.

It all depends on what kind of guy your father is. Is he the adventurer or businessman? Does he enjoy a good workout at the gym or watching sport from his couch?

Here are a few beauty buys that dad would like no matter what kind of guy he might be:

Mask treatment:

A purifying weekly mask treatment unclogs pores and helps remove dirt, pollution and excess oil. Leaves skin looking clean, clear and healthy. Lab Series Detox Clay Mask, R565

Skin energizer:

Lightweight, gel moisturizer instantly energizes skin with 12 hours of anti-fatigue power. Makes skin appear more awake, less fatigued. Clinique for men Super Energizer™ Anti-Fatigue Hydrating Concentrate, R965.





Shave prepping:

Sorbet Man Pre-Shave Oil prepared with a blend of almond, olive and castor oils, allows for a smoother and comfortable, nick-free shave. Available at Clicks, R160.00.

Hair care:

Tame your hair and beard with sculpting wax. Longmarket Barber Hair Wax’s conditioning formula provides a natural finish and is scented with distinct woody-aromatic notes. From Woolworths, R75.

Multitasking product:

Who doesn’t like a product that can solve problems in one and cut down on grooming time. Nuxe Men Moisturizing Multi-Purpose Gel moisturises and comforts skin with a non-greasy, multi-purpose gel, specially formulated for men to help energise and reduce shine. R415.

For the sporty dad:

SOiL Arnica Athletic Massage Oil eases muscle pain, rosemary and black Pepper to promote circulation, release muscle tension and refresh muscle tissue; and Lavender to soothe and relax. R110

Keep it clean:

Lamelle Serra Cleansing Gel Serra Cleansing Gel is a soap and preservative-free creamy gel cleanser that thoroughly, yet gently, cleanses skin of all impurities. R210