Cosmo's sexiest man 2019, Fezile Mkhize. Picture: Instagram.



Top Billing presenter search 2018 winner, Fezile Mkhize was announced as South Africa’s sexiest man at the COSMO pool and pizza party at The Capital on the Park in Sandton on Saturday 9 February.

The 27-year-old model's incredible charm and impressive physique earned him the top spot. His win was the result of a popular vote during which the public could choose their favourite contestant, and Mkhize took the lead.





Mkhize is also a doctor with a fabulous fashion sense and these are some of our favourite looks.



































