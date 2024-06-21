Five essential grooming habits every man should incorporate into his routine

When it comes to male grooming, men have come a long way. Men are taking better care of themselves and investing in proper skincare products.

Soap and water simply won’t do. In today’s fast-paced world, impeccable grooming is the way to make an immediate, long-lasting, and impressive first impression. It's no longer just about looking good, but about feeling confident.

Zaweer Ebrahim from Playboy says that good grooming habits contribute to your overall health and well-being and can significantly boost your self-esteem. He shares five essential grooming habits every man should incorporate into his daily routine to look and feel his best. Face The age-old myth still exists that just a splash of water and some soap constitutes a ‘face care routine’.

The truth is that a proper skincare routine can make all the difference. Start with a good cleanser to remove impurities followed by a toner to balance the skin's pH levels, and finish with a moisturiser to keep your skin hydrated and smooth. Start with a good cleanser to remove impurities. Picture: RDNE / Pexels Invest in a high-quality moisturiser with SPF to streamline your routine and ensure your skin stays protected from the sun's rays.

Tip: The idea that sunscreen is less critical during the winter is a massive misconception, so be sure to apply it even in winter. Hair A great haircut is the foundation of a well-groomed appearance. Regular trims keep your style fresh and your hair healthy.

Use a quality shampoo and conditioner that suits your hair type and consider styling products to maintain your look throughout the day. Avoid using all-in-one products as they can be less effective​. Regular trims keep your style fresh and your hair healthy. Picture: Gustavo Fring / Pexels Tip: Remember to consult your hairstylist to find the best techniques tailored to your specific hair needs and styling preferences.

Teeth A bright smile is a key component of your overall appearance. Good dental hygiene is essential and can be easily maintained with regular visits to the dentist and hygienist. Tip: Don’t forget to floss!

Hands and feet Often overlooked, well-groomed hands and feet are a secret crowd-pleaser. Regular moisturising can prevent dryness and cracking. Keep your nails trimmed and clean, and don't neglect the cuticles. A periodic manicure and pedicure can keep your nails in top condition, making a significant difference in your overall appearance.

Tip: Invest in a good pair of nail clippers and a quality emery board to keep your nails neat and well-shaped. Skin Keep your skin smooth and supple by moisturising daily. Hydrated skin not only feels better but also looks healthier and more vibrant.​