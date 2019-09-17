



"The Citishield has four key design components that allow the wearer to move through the city with ease through functionality. This includes an enhanced and sustainable PFC free high-performance water repellent finish meaning that the jeans are fully weather-proof," said the brand in their official press release.





"The side-zip pockets allow for easy access and the built in anti-theft pocket gives added security. Finally, the adjustable cuffs cater for a unique design element as well as maximum comfort and durability and is available in one classic wash."



