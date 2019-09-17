World known denim brand G-Star Raw takes 3D denim innovations to greater heights. For Autumn/Winter 19, the brand has created new Citishield 3D tapered jean, exclusively for men.
The jeans cater for a metropolitan, urban lifestyle in a city that has no boundaries. It's for fashion rebels who are ready to explore.
"The Citishield has four key design components that allow the wearer to move through the city with ease through functionality. This includes an enhanced and sustainable PFC free high-performance water repellent finish meaning that the jeans are fully weather-proof," said the brand in their official press release.
"The side-zip pockets allow for easy access and the built in anti-theft pocket gives added security. Finally, the adjustable cuffs cater for a unique design element as well as maximum comfort and durability and is available in one classic wash."
The G-Star RAW Citishield 3D Slim Tapered jeans is available online and in-store now.
WATCH: The new G-Star Raw Citishield 3D Slim Tapered jeans with water repellent coating