George Clooney saves money by cutting his own hair

George Clooney cuts his own hair regularly to save money and because it's so ’easy’ to do. The 59-year-old actor-and-director may be worth an estimated $500-million but he gets to save some cash by not making trips to the barbers and instead shears his own locks regularly because it's so "easy" to do. Speaking on 'CBS Sunday Morning', he admitted: "I've been cutting my own hair for 25 years. "Look, my hair's, like really like straw, you know? And it's so easy to cut. You can't really make too many mistakes. So years ago I bought a thing called a Flowbee, which when we were kids... It comes with a vacuum cleaner and the clippers? Yeah. I still have it. ... Listen, man, it works!" However, the 'Midnight Sky' actor admitted he wouldn't trust his hairdressing skills enough to give wife Amal a trim.

He added: "Now, I wouldn't do it to my wife …!"

The former 'E.R.' star - who has three-year-old twins Ella and Alexander with his wife - recalled the early days of his career when he first moved to Los Angeles from Kentucky and revealed he had to go to auditions on a bike because his "beat-up" car barely made the journey to California.

He recalled: "It was 1982 when I wanted to move out to L.A.," he said. "I had a beat-up '76 Monte Carlo, rust all over it. I would fill it with oil and check the gas, and I drove it out here in three days. I didn't turn it off, 'cause I was afraid I couldn't turn it back on.

"And I got here, it broke down, and I got a bicycle, and I rode to auditions all around town for a year-and-a-half."