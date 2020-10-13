GQ Men of the Year Awards to go virtual for 2020

The GQ Men of the Year Awards are going virtual for 2020.

The annual awards ceremony will return for its 23rd year on Thursday, November 26, 2020 in partnership with HUGO BOSS but owing to the coronavirus pandemic, it will now move from last year's Tate Modern venue to be online.

During the awards, GQ will celebrate the inspirational men and women who have shaped the world's cultural landscape in style, entertainment and sport amongst others. All winners will be interviewed by GQ, with creative production by Black Dog Films, and will be available to view on YouTube on November 26 at 8pm.

Dylan Jones, Editor-In-Chief of GQ, said: "I’m thrilled to announce the return of the GQ Men Of The Year Awards for 2020. The Covid-19 pandemic has changed life as we know it and so this year for the first time in British GQ history, our ceremony will be held virtually. Despite not being held under one roof, it will be a night to remember, as we celebrate the influential and iconic men and women who best represent GQ and continue to push the boundaries on the world’s cultural stage."

Last year, David Beckham, Iggy Pop, and Kylie Minogue were among the big winners at the GQ Men of the Year Awards.