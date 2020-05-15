Gucci mocked for its R15K man bag: 'It’s a plasterer’s bucket'

London - It is marketed as a must-have man bag for the chic fashion-mister. But only one thing stops this Gucci accessory being just as suited to a construction site – the £675 (about R15 200) price tag. The yellow rubber tote bag has been ridiculed on social media, with many saying it looks just like a builder’s bucket. Indeed, it bears more than a passing resemblance to an equally bright flexi tub – a container of up to 15 gallons’ capacity used to carry plaster or rubble – that can be snapped up from just £4 online from stores including B&M.

Gucci has boasted that the accessory, which naturally bears the Italian luxury brand’s logo, is taking fashion from "the laundromat to the streets", in an admission that the design was inspired by laundry bags.

Only one thing stops this Gucci accessory being just as suited to a construction site – the £675 (about R15 200) price tag. Picture: www.farfetch.com/





Twitter users have mocked it as the "most expensive laundry bag ever" while one compared it to the "Emperor’s new clothes" and another said: "£675 to look like you’re taking in the washing."

£675 to look like you’re taking in the washing pic.twitter.com/U6Hi5S0UCR — LEWIS (@lewisa95) May 12, 2020

But many were quick to seize on its similarity to a flexi tub, with one writing: "It’s a plasterer’s bucket."

Builders’ merchant Buildbase tweeted: "£675 for this Gucci bag, or if you fancy it in red we’ve got some lovely flexi tubs from £5.27."

Daily Mail