Hannes Van Der Walt crowned Mr SA 2020
On Saturday 28 November, during a live-streamed virtual event that took place in Cape Town, Hannes Van Der Walt was crowned Mr South Africa 2020.
During his formal interview the 39-year-old Kempton Park resident stated: “I have a great passion for families, I grew up with an awesome dad, as a result I am able to be a good father to my own children.
“We are all mind, body and soul and I believe if we keep track of all three of those, we will have healthy families. I would love to use this platform to raise better men, to raise better dads and in doing so, create a better South Africa.”
De Villiers Koster was the runner-up and Lee Jordan Jacobs placed third.
After the event, van Der Walt quoted George Bernard Shaw on Instagram, saying “Don’t wait for the right opportunity: create it.” He said he was glad he took the opportunity to enter. “It opened amazing doors!.”
The judges were Mrs South Africa Top 5 finalist Storm Johnson, actress Aretha Bauwens and entrepreneur Saskia Riley.
Besides the top three, the other finalists were David Schabort, Heinrich Moses, Danny Doman, Leon van der Westhuizen, Kyle Hans, Roan Kitshoff and Songezo Mankahla.
Kitshoff was awarded Mr Photogenic and Mr Physique while Mankahla was voted People’s Choice. Schabort won Mr Heart.
It is unlikely that van der Walt will represent South Africa at an international pageant due the Covid-19 pandemic.
Mr SA was sponsored by Diamends, DECORativ Vulindlela, Nedebe Group, Planet Fitness, Joico, Caribbean Tan, BODYtwenty Studio, One Virtual Solution, Grandilla, Comet Projects, Desert Storm, Beaucience, Waterpik Water Flosser and Antrim Villa.
Van der Walt, father of daughter Leane and son Jovan, is married to Natasha.