Hannes Van Der Walt crowned Mr SA 2020

On Saturday 28 November, during a live-streamed virtual event that took place in Cape Town, Hannes Van Der Walt was crowned Mr South Africa 2020.

During his formal interview the 39-year-old Kempton Park resident stated: “I have a great passion for families, I grew up with an awesome dad, as a result I am able to be a good father to my own children.

“We are all mind, body and soul and I believe if we keep track of all three of those, we will have healthy families. I would love to use this platform to raise better men, to raise better dads and in doing so, create a better South Africa.”

De Villiers Koster was the runner-up and Lee Jordan Jacobs placed third.

After the event, van Der Walt quoted George Bernard Shaw on Instagram, saying “Don’t wait for the right opportunity: create it.” He said he was glad he took the opportunity to enter. “It opened amazing doors!.”