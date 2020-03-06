Harry Styles insists he's not sending a message with his fashion choices

Harry styles is the rock star we need, and the pop famous person we deserve.

As his career has taken off on a large scale, the former one Direction member has replaced teen-friendly Jack Wills tracksuits with advantageous and also an expensive taste of fashion.

Even though Harry Styles's taste in men’s clothing is constantly sparkling, the singer’s clearest and most powerful presentation is his growing embrace of a genderless approach to fashion.

The hitmaker insists that he is not always trying to make a fashion statement with his clothing choices or his painted nails but rather he is being creative and just expressing himself. He is also trying to encourage young people and his fans to do so.

Harry told NPR that for him it's not like he is doing it to send a message, but being part of the last tour when people came to watch the show made him realize that people want to see him being himself and therefore he is telling them to be themselves.

English singer Harry Styles has released his second album and it is well received, fans have high hopes that the will also be a wardrobe evolution for Styles as he begins his world tour.

His long-time stylist, Harry Lambert told Miss Vogue that they know that the fans love his outfits and they are hoping that they will love what’s to come. It is time to try something new and they hope to shock and inspire in different ways.

Harry Styles has many fashion statements and here are our favorite looks from the singer: