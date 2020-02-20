Harry Styles had wanted to wear a yellow suit "for a long time" before the BRIT Awards on Tuesday.
The 26-year-old singer walked the red carpet at London's O2 on Tuesday wearing a brown Gucci two-piece and purple jumper before changing into a custom lace Gucci jumpsuit for his performance during the show, and switching outfits again afterwards to don a vivid marigold Marc Jacobs ensemble for the rest of the evening and his final look had been something that had been in the works for a long time.
His stylist, Harry Lambert, told British Vogue: "For the past few seasons I have been really keen to get Harry into some of Marc's ready-to-wear and, coincidentally, Harry has been talking about wearing a yellow suit for some time.
"The moment I saw the marigold suit on the Marc Jacobs spring/summer 2020 runway, I knew we had to get it.
"Marc and his team have been great, and I think all their hard work is really going to pay off. It's rock 'n' roll, with a touch of British camp."