Harry Styles wanted to wear a yellow suit 'for a long time' before BRIT Awards









Harry Styles wears a marigold Marc Jacobs ensemble. Picture: Instagram Harry Styles had wanted to wear a yellow suit "for a long time" before the BRIT Awards on Tuesday. The 26-year-old singer walked the red carpet at London's O2 on Tuesday wearing a brown Gucci two-piece and purple jumper before changing into a custom lace Gucci jumpsuit for his performance during the show, and switching outfits again afterwards to don a vivid marigold Marc Jacobs ensemble for the rest of the evening and his final look had been something that had been in the works for a long time. Harry Styles wears a brown Gucci two-piece. Picture: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP Harry Styles wearing a custom lace Gucci jumpsuit for his performance. Picture: Reuters Harry Styles in the yellow suit. Picture: Instagram His stylist, Harry Lambert, told British Vogue: "For the past few seasons I have been really keen to get Harry into some of Marc's ready-to-wear and, coincidentally, Harry has been talking about wearing a yellow suit for some time. "The moment I saw the marigold suit on the Marc Jacobs spring/summer 2020 runway, I knew we had to get it. "Marc and his team have been great, and I think all their hard work is really going to pay off. It's rock 'n' roll, with a touch of British camp."

And the unique outfit Harry wore for his emotional performance of 'Falling' had also been planned for several months.

The stylist added: "Alessandro [Michele] and Gucci are a dream to collaborate with. We have had the performance look for around six months, and during the first fitting we could all tell that it was really special.

"We decided to keep it aside for the right moment. When it was confirmed that Harry would be performing 'Falling' for the first time at the Brit Awards, there was no question that this was the moment we had been waiting for.

"Harry is an energetic performer and it's vital that his look doesn't restrict him from dancing and having fun.

"A red-carpet look is just as important as the performance one and both should feel memorable, fun, and sexy."

Harry also teased that fans should expect to see costumes like one of his client's BRITs outfits when the 'Sign of the Times' hitmaker heads out on tour - but refused to say which.

He teased: "Tailoring has been an important part of Harry's wardrobe for some time now. We've never been afraid to experiment with silhouette, and tonight is no exception.

"We have definitely been teasing elements of the tour wardrobe for a while now, and one of tonight's looks is a taste of things to come... but I'm not going to tell you which one."