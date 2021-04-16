He looks so good for his age! Here’s how Terry Crews maintains his flawless complexion

Terry Crews has shared the secrets behind his flawless and ageless complexion and how he keeps breakouts at bay. The actor-and-bodybuilder - who turns 53 in July - has explained that his ageless complexion is down to slathering himself in a R140 body oil and looking after his skin after wearing make-up for TV to prevent breakouts. He also uses the Alba Botanica Hawaiian Body Oil on the rest of his body, to prevent stretch marks from lifting hefty weights. Terry said of his routine: “I use a lot of Kiehl’s products to exfoliate. “I’m on TV, so I have to! I also use the Clarisonic. Whether I’m wearing make-up for ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ or ‘America’s Got Talent,’ I need to have my face totally cleaned [afterward] because a lot of guys just leave that stuff on, and you break out like crazy. I make sure I really scrub.”

He continued: “You know when you’re lifting weights and stuff like that, your muscles are growing and your skin is pulling.

“People always say, ‘Terry Crews is oiled up.’ That body oil, it keeps your skin really, really nice. I’ll be 53 this year, but I look better than I did when I was 25 and I’m very, very thankful.”

Elsewhere, the former footballer revealed he and his wife, Rebecca King, do fasting 16 hours per day, and unlike many, he has lost weight in quarantine.

He told Page Six Style: "I do intermittent fasting and [my wife] Rebecca does it too.

“I eat emotionally, and when times get rough I feel like, oh man, that donut looks so good…

“So I have an eight-hour period to eat, and the rest is 16 hours of fasting.

“I actually ended up losing weight over the pandemic instead of gaining.”