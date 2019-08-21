The One Direction singer, who previously appeared very much clothed on the Rolling Stones cover in 2017, now looks a whole lot edgier than the older cover. Picture: Instagram

Is this really Harry Styles? When Rolling Stone magazine shared their September 2019 cover, we had to do a double take to make sure that the topless guy with the big sexy grin was in fact Harry Styles.

The One Direction singer, who previously appeared very much clothed on the Rolling Stones cover in 2017, now looks a whole lot edgier than the older cover.

On this new cover the 23-year-old sports shorter "messy" hair and a collection of tattoos on his arms and chest.

We even get to see his nipples.

If you've not been a huge Styles fan, this cover will change that. Even if you don't know any of his songs!

Just one look at those dreamy eyes and sexy smile and you'll find it hard to look away.

We can't wait for the magazine to hit the shelves to see more Styles hotness.

The singer's die hard fans lost it when the cover came out. Here are some of the reactions:

i have three things to say:

harry styles

shirtless

rolling stones magazine pic.twitter.com/A6X1RXBO6k — 𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐬 (@thirlwallwasabi) August 19, 2019

Me tonight, about to go to bed being caught off guard by Harry’s rolling stone cover #HarryStyles pic.twitter.com/dFQlp7aMRE — Grace 💖💞💘 (@Grace_DeCampos) August 19, 2019

who gave Harry Styles permission to go so hard on Rolling Stone? WHEW! pic.twitter.com/HASZkvoLcY — Nicholas Liddle (@NLiddle16) August 19, 2019