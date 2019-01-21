Versace put masculinity to the test by adding a bit of everything to their collection. Picture: Cameramoda.

Fashionistas recently hit the capital of Italy to see what their favourite designers have come up with for Milan Fashion Week Autumn/ Winter 2019.



As one of the world's most anticipated fashion week, MFW saw all the best designers showcase their AW 2019 collections, with menswear taking the spotlight.





Top designers such as Fendi, Versace, Prada, Emporio Armani, and Ralph Lauren are a true reflection of what fashion week should look like- they define modern luxury with their designs.





Fendi





Inspired by Silvia Venturini Fendi's longstanding relationship to the house, Fendi AW 2019 collection was all sharp looks. It featured classic, formal tailored line in a palette of blacks and autumn colours, finishing the looks with stylish accessories.





Fendi.





Versace





Versace put masculinity to the test by adding a bit of everything to their collection. Random clash of elements, colours, jewellery, accessories, prints and shapes were put together to reflect on the modern concept of man.





Versace.





Prada





Vibrant prints and autumn colours stood out at the Prada show. Their collection featured military-inspired romantic pop mashups with traditional shapes, precision tailoring, pocket details and double belting.





Prada.





Emporio Armani





For their 2019 Fall, Emporio Armani focused on faux fur and rich velvet paired with utility-inspired accessories, adding a tactile beauty to a thorough winter honed.







Emporio Armani.





Ralph Lauren





The Ralph Lauren Fall 2019 collection took it back to the iconic codes that have long defined the Ralph Lauren design. He re-imagining his signature elements through modern constructions, sleek performance fabrications, and bold graphics inspired by elite sports.





Ralph Lauren.





Milan Fashion started on January 11 and lasted until January 14.



