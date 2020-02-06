Two plus-size male models have become the first to sign with two of South Africa’s top modelling agencies.
BOSS Models recently signed Edó Mostert as their first plus-size male model, while ICE Genetics has launched a plus-size men’s board featuring TJ Ngoma as their first fuller-figured male client.
"I have been approaching agencies for over two years and nobody has been interested, saying there is no market for me. The RED #PlusIsEqual™movement has really shone the light on the lack of plus-size male models in SA, and I’m excited that the bigger guys have a chance to finally be recognised and represented in SA fashion," said Ngoma.
Both men were scouted at a recent #PlusIsEqual™ fashion showing, hosted by The Radisson RED Hotel V&A Waterfront, Cape Town.
The director at ICE Genetics, Donné le Grange, said that the need to develop the plus-size male fashion industry had been growing evident.
"We had been scouting for some time as we predicted that the European plus trend would makes its way to South Africa. Surprisingly, we were often met with reluctance from larger men to become plus-size models because they were shy to carry this label.