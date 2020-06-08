How to make DIY beard oil for your dad

Do something unique this Father's Day and create, instead of buying. Not only will you save money but will also acquire new skills that take only about five minutes of your time.

Father’s Day is around the corner and if you’re still clueless about what to get for a special man in your life that is your father, worry not because we’ve got something for you.

To make this Father’s Day a memorable one, how about blending some essential oils to create your personal, own brand of beard oil just for him? Or consider blending a few drops of various, beautiful smelling oils with a carrier oil to create a great diffused mood-enhancing, masculine boost on Father’s Day.

For a DIY beard oil to condition and help encourage beard growth, a manly, woodsy scented beard oil with a hint of orange is the perfect go-to gift.

To make beard oil, you will need:

3 x drops Frankinsence

3 x drops Cedarwood

3 x drops Orange

2 x drops Lavendar

2 x tablespoons olive oil or coconut oil (carrier oil)

Mix all the oils together and store in a sealable container, preferably a glass one.

Or better yet, you can also make masks for you father using just socks.

To make a mask you will need socks, and scissors and then you're good to go.





WATCH: How to make a mask using socks.







