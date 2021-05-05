I don’t mind Will Smith’s real dad-bod but I do miss his movie body

When Will Smith recently revealed what the lockdown had done to his body, I was devastated.

Where has his six-pack gone? What’s up with the all the jelly rolls? What happened to his pecs?

Of course I can’t fault the 52-year-old father of three for keeping it real. Admitting that he’s in the worst shape of his life and showing us just how bad things have gotten, is admirable.

It’s normal. It’s exactly what happens when any one stops working out and doesn’t watch what they eat.

One could hear all the other 50-plus dads out there collectively sighing in relief and letting their bellies hang loose knowing that even a hottie like the Bad Boy star is just a normal guy sporting a “dad-body”.

Having said that, he has however said that he wants to “feel better“.

“Imma get in the BEST SHAPE OF MY LIFE!” said the star in another body revealing post as he shares the news that he will be teaming up with YouTube to get his health and wellness back on track.

Now I can sigh in relief knowing that soon the Will Smith I know and love will soon be back.

The Will Smith who no matter what character he played in any movie, be it action, comedy or drama, always looks good.

Don’t get me wrong, I have nothing against the “dad body” but one of the reasons I love watching his movies is so that I can drool over his abs and pecs.

Here’s a reminder of the Will Smith we swoon over in the movies.