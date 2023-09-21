If you look good, you feel good: Grooming tips for men

Skincare routines, manicures and haircare are not only reserved for women. These days men are just as invested in their appearances as women are. And if a man looks good, it helps him to feel good.

From skincare to haircare, here are some grooming tips to help any guy elevate his style and boost his confidence. Skincare Taking care of your skin mean maintaining a healthy and youthful appearance.

Start by washing your face twice daily with a mild cleanser. Remember to moisturise daily to keep your skin hydrated and protected from environmental damage. Additionally, using sunscreen with at least SPF 30 is essential to prevent premature ageing and protect against harmful UV rays.

Wash your face with a mild cleanser. Picture: Pexels Tima Miroshnichenko Haircare

Your hairstyle plays a vital role in defining your overall look. Find a good barber who understands your hair type to create a style that suits you best. Regular trims are necessary to maintain a neat and polished appearance.

Find a good barber. Picture: Pexels RDNE SockProject Beard care For those with facial hair, proper beard care is essential to maintain a well-groomed appearance.

Regularly trim your beard to keep it neat and tidy. Use beard oil or balm to moisturise your beard and keep the skin beneath it healthy. Picture: Tima Miroshnichenko/Pexels

Nail care Many men don’t care about their nails. Always keep your nails neatly trimmed and filed to avoid any rough or jagged edges. Regularly moisturise your hands to prevent dryness and cracked skin.

Dental care A healthy smile is an essential part of your overall grooming. Brush your teeth at least twice a day and don't forget to floss daily to maintain proper oral hygiene. Regular dental check-ups and cleanings are crucial to keep your teeth and gums healthy.