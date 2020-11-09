Jack Whitehall to host GQ Men of the Year awards

Jack Whitehall will host this year's GQ Men of the Year awards, which will be held virtually for the first time. This year's event - which honours inspirational men and women who have shaped the world's cultural landscape over the past year - will be held virtually for the first time in its 23-year history due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the 'Bad Education' actor will anchor the evening. GQ is delighted to announce comedian Jack Whitehall will host this year’s virtual GQ Men Of The Year Awards in association with Hugo Boss. The ceremony is one of the most anticipated events of the calendar year and will honour the inspirational men and women who have shaped the world’s cultural landscape across entertainment, activism, style, sport and more in 2020. Dylan Jones, Editor-In-Chief of GQ, said: "We are delighted to welcome Jack Whitehall to host the 23rd annual GQ Men Of The Year Awards in a virtual setting.

“I have no doubt Jack’s passion and humour will make for a fun and uplifting evening as we celebrate this year’s winners."

And Jack is "thrilled" to be taking the reins for the ceremony, which will broadcast on YouTube on 26 November at 8pm.

He said: "I'm thrilled to be hosting this year's GQ Awards for the first time and joining GQ to celebrate the achievements of all those being honoured.

"I'm excited to host the ceremony virtually and look forward to an entertaining and memorable evening during this unprecedented time."

Among the categories for the virtual event will be Hugo Boss Breakthrough Actress and Actor, TV Personality, Solo Artist, Icon, Humanitarian, Peroni Breakthrough Designer, Game Changer, Maddox Gallery Artist, Inspiration, Creative Icon, Design Icon, and Campaigner, as well as a Lifetime Achievement award.