The 'Aquaman' actor turned heads on Sunday (24.02.19) as he walked the red carpet at the Academy Awards with wife Lisa Bonet in a vivid pink outfit and though he had the matching hair tie around his wrist, he planned to put it into his locks for the afterparty so he can dance in comfort.

Jason Momoa, left, and Lisa Bonet arrive at the Oscars. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

He told 'Access': "Well the whole suit was built off of my scrunchie. I said I want a suit that looks like that. And so then Fendi made the scrunchie.

"I can't really move in this suit. But I will [put the scrunchie] on later when I'm cutting a rug on the dance floor. The scrunchie will be in!"

Jason Momoa arrives at the Oscars. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

And the former 'Game of Thrones' star insisted he is a great dancer who wouldn't have got with his wife if he didn't have impressive moves.

He joked: "I cut- baby how you gonna book that? And we're from Hawaii. Hawaiians invented the hula bro! Come on now. How you gonna book Lisa Bonet if you don't know how to cut a rug?"

His wife agreed: "He can dance! It's true!"