John Legend’s robe collection is as vast as wife Chrissy Teigen’s

The 'All of Me' hitmaker has revealed his quarantine staple has been a cosy dressing gown and admitted his 34-year-old model spouse's love of robes brushed off on him, as she gets him a new one every birthday and Christmas.

He said: "Actually, I wear a lot of robes too.

Chrissy Teigen buys John Legend new robes for holidays and birthdays. Picture: Instagram

"I'm known to wear quite a few robes myself. Usually Chrissy will buy me a new robe for every holiday or as a birthday gift or something. My birthday is right around the holidays, so it all kind of melds together. So she usually gets me robes for my birthday. And I love wearing those around the house. Tom Ford make some really good ones that I wear."

John Legend relaxing with daughter Luna. Picture: Instagram

The 41-year-old singer - who is a Global Ambassador for the brand Sperry - admitted he's never looked up to anyone for style inspiration, but loves a good designer piece from the likes of Alexander McQueen and Gucci.

He said: "I never have a good answer when asked whose style I admire because I never really look to anybody else for fashion inspiration.