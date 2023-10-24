Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS shapewear brand set to launch menswear range

Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS shapewear brand is launching a new line for men. The 42-year-old reality star - who debuted her shapewear brand in 2019 – is expanding her billion-dollar business to provide comfort for guys as well as women.

Speaking to GQ, she said, “We’ve never had a bigger request than to launch men’s. They would hear their girlfriends or their wives, or loved ones talking about SKIMS.” SKIMS co-founder and chief executive Jens Grede added: “Twenty percent of our traffic, and 10 percent of our customers, are already men. "That means we’ve had 50 million men coming to the site over the last few months.

"For me personally, I wanted more stuff to wear. I was running a bit dry with my one T-shirt." The clothing company - which focuses on bras, bodysuits, and underwear – is branching out to include male boxers and briefs as well as T-shirts, tank tops, and leggings. Kim said: “My brother [Rob] was trying it all on for me and being my fit model, and [he] thought that the material was a bit too thin and had a lot of notes.”