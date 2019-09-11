Things got personal, from women spilling the tea on their exes to men coming out and unleashing a world of secrets, previously only known to them. Picture: AP

South African tweeps have been having a field day with #MenAndTheirUnderwear hashtag. And for obvious reasons, it didn't take long for it to start trending.

Even local radio station Kaya FM picked up on it and asked their readers for their opinions. By the looks of things, the topic was open to interpretation from both sexes.

Things got personal, from women spilling the tea on their exes to men coming out and unleashing a world of secrets, previously only known to them.

See some of the funniest tweets below: