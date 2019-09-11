Things got personal, from women spilling the tea on their exes to men coming out and unleashing a world of secrets, previously only known to them. Picture: AP

South African tweeps have been having a field day with #MenAndTheirUnderwear hashtag. And for obvious reasons, it didn't take long for it to start trending. Even local radio station Kaya FM picked up on it and asked their readers for their opinions. By the looks of things, the topic was open to interpretation from both sexes.

Things got personal, from women spilling the tea on their exes to men coming out and unleashing a world of secrets, previously only known to them.

See some of the funniest tweets below:

#MenAndTheirUnderwear I saw this trending and thought women have finally found out that we smell our underwear to see if we can wear it the 3rd day. I was wrong, it seems that secret is still a secret. pic.twitter.com/MilDbIFKgE — TheVenḓaPanther (@RohulaBlack) September 11, 2019

#MenAndTheirUnderwear @tboseZA @KayaFMMusic We work as a team. My wife either buys me underwears or she helps me choose. As for her underwears, I'm more comfortable with her choices maar G-string ke ditaba. In the heat of the moment, there's no struggle. O e suthisetsa ka thoko. — Thabo Ramohapi™ (@Thabo_Ramohapi) September 11, 2019

My girlfriend bought me so many boxer and she want me to change everyday.

Please help i can't live like this #MenAndTheirUnderwear pic.twitter.com/K4la5WP8yw — Tshidi_Makgolane (@TshidiMakgolane) September 11, 2019