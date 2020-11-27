Lewis Hamilton bags Game Changer title at 2020 GQ Men of the Year Awards

Paul Mescal was among the winners at the 2020 GQ Men of the Year Awards on Thursday.

The ‘Normal People’ star was named Breakthrough Actor at the awards ceremony for his critically acclaimed performance in the BBC drama, and celebrated the win by watching the final episode, where he squirmed as they replayed one of the show's steamier scenes.

Speaking to GQ magazine ahead of his win, Paul said he takes inspiration from fellow actor Timothée Chalamet, because the stars are of a similar age, and Paul wants to be on his “level”.

He said: “Timothée Chalamet just smashed it in [‘Call Me By Your Name’]. He blew my mind, if I’m honest with you. I was so moved by it, it sort of shocked me. He is on another level and it just made me realise what a young actor, roughly the same age as me, could be capable of, the level I had to get up to.”

Elsewhere, ‘No Time To Die’ star Lashana Lynch was named Breakthrough Actress, whilst 22-year-old singer Shawn Mendes won the gong for Solo Artist.