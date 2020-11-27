Lewis Hamilton bags Game Changer title at 2020 GQ Men of the Year Awards
Paul Mescal was among the winners at the 2020 GQ Men of the Year Awards on Thursday.
The ‘Normal People’ star was named Breakthrough Actor at the awards ceremony for his critically acclaimed performance in the BBC drama, and celebrated the win by watching the final episode, where he squirmed as they replayed one of the show's steamier scenes.
Speaking to GQ magazine ahead of his win, Paul said he takes inspiration from fellow actor Timothée Chalamet, because the stars are of a similar age, and Paul wants to be on his “level”.
He said: “Timothée Chalamet just smashed it in [‘Call Me By Your Name’]. He blew my mind, if I’m honest with you. I was so moved by it, it sort of shocked me. He is on another level and it just made me realise what a young actor, roughly the same age as me, could be capable of, the level I had to get up to.”
Elsewhere, ‘No Time To Die’ star Lashana Lynch was named Breakthrough Actress, whilst 22-year-old singer Shawn Mendes won the gong for Solo Artist.
The coveted Lifetime Achievement award was handed to legendary musician Ozzy Osbourne, and 100-year-old Captain Sir Tom Moore - who became a national hero when he raised millions for the NHS by walking laps of his garden - picked up the Inspiration trophy.
Lewis Hamilton won the Game Changer award following his recent record-breaking Formula 1 win, and ‘Star Wars’ star John Boyega bagged the Icon title, after he spoke out against police brutality and racism earlier this year during the Black Lives Matter protests.
The 2020 GQ Men of the Year Awards were held with a scaled-back red carpet and no live audience due to the coronavirus pandemic, and were hosted by Jack Whitehall.
The full list of winners is as follows:
Inspiration
Captain Sir Tom Moore
Breakthrough Actor
Paul Mescal
Game Changer
Lewis Hamilton
Campaigner
Marcus Rashford
Design Lead
Tommy Hilfiger
Solo Artist
Shawn Mendes
TV Personality
Piers Morgan
Humanitarian
Patrick Hutchinson
Artist
Charlie Mackesy
Lifetime Achievement
Ozzy Osbourne
Creative Icon
Michaela Coel
Breakthrough Designer
Daniel W Fletcher
Breakthrough Actress
Lashana Lynch
Icon
John Boyega