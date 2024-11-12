LOOK: ‘Bro is free’ - Siya Kolisi drops his shorts and shows off his bum after the Scotland versus Springboks match

First, we had Rachel Kolisi showing off her toned abs, now Siya is out there flashing his bottom for the world to see. After Sunday's Scotland versus South Africa match, the Springboks rugby captain pulled down his shorts to show off his SA flag underwear.

Like the one we always see Faf de Klerk wearing from his swimwear brand, Faffies. With the caption: “Siya Kolisi is a menace”, ESPN Africa took to Instagram to share two images of Siya pulling down his pants and flashing the crowd. View this post on Instagram A post shared by ESPN Africa (@espnafrica) They posted the same images on X and of course, there it went viral but it has divided South Africans on why he would do that. Some wonder if it's related to his separation from his wife, while others are not impressed at all. “Change room maybe on the field no,” wrote @CoxDarren91.

“There is simply nothing to respect about this move. I do not care if it is @fafdeklerk or @siya,” said @EvB05034506. “A married man behaving like a school boy- what a shame,” wrote @tymlescouture. While others were more focused on the fact that Siya is now a free man.

@MetroHetero responded: “Bro is free... since two weeks back...accounts to no one.” “He's truly spreading his wings 😂 free like a bird,” said @KaroroMitchelle. @ThabangLikotsi2 wrote: “Bro celebrating single life.”

“Freedom is nice, you do what you want,” tweeted @Emma_Tsebe. Two weeks ago, Rachel and Siya announced that they were splitting up. Since the announcement, Mzansi has already started picking sides, with many being “team Rachel”.

This was evident, even in the comments section of this post. @TGGRP7 said: “We stand with Rachel in this difficult time.” While @Chauke05 simply wrote: “I don't blame Rachel for divorce.”