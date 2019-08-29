David Beckham on vacation with his old-time friend, Elton John. Picture: Instagram



Soccer legend David Beckham, who is also known for serving dapper looks, unleashed the Elton John in him while on vacation with his wife Victoria Beckham and their kids, as well as the music legend and his partner David Furnish.

From what we've witnessed on Instagram, the former soccer star's latest ensemble is giving us major Elton John vibes, and we're loving it.









While they were hanging out on Elton John's yacht, Beckham looked mature in black trousers, a white vest, khaki linen shirt with matching belt and hot sunnies - a look that made him standout from his friends who wore summery shorts and floral shirts.





John and Beckham, who have known each other for 25-years are on vacation and half the time, Beckham enjoys showing off his sexy abs.

















Here is more of the Beckhams' hottest looks.







