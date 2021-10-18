LOOK: GQ’s Best Dressed 2021

Held at the Mall Of Africa in Waterval City, Midrand, the GQ Best Dressed Awards celebrated South Africa’s most distinctive best dressers.

These are the people who use fashion to express themselves. Whether it’s formal, casual or street style, they know to be creative using garments.

However, to be considered one of the best dressed by GQ, you have to meet certain criteria.

“It’s all about personal style and how it’s a part of your everyday life, not only for one event or one moment but for someone who lives with style. We are looking for people who didn’t let the pandemic kill their style. Each of the winners chosen has a unique and authentic style, which GQ Best Dressed is all about,” said GQ editor-in-chief Molife Kumona.