LOOK: GQ’s Best Dressed 2021
Share this article:
Men’s magazine GQ hosted its annual Best Dressed Awards on Saturday.
Held at the Mall Of Africa in Waterval City, Midrand, the GQ Best Dressed Awards celebrated South Africa’s most distinctive best dressers.
These are the people who use fashion to express themselves. Whether it’s formal, casual or street style, they know to be creative using garments.
However, to be considered one of the best dressed by GQ, you have to meet certain criteria.
“It’s all about personal style and how it’s a part of your everyday life, not only for one event or one moment but for someone who lives with style. We are looking for people who didn’t let the pandemic kill their style. Each of the winners chosen has a unique and authentic style, which GQ Best Dressed is all about,” said GQ editor-in-chief Molife Kumona.
The winners of this year’s GQ Best Dressed are:
Mbulelo Mbiphi
Mbiphi is a North West University final-year Bachelor of Administration student. The fashion fanatic also enjoys music and art.
Bobo Ndima
Ndima is a stylist and the founder of bespoke suit brand Suits by BobtheStylist.
Thapelo Mokoena
Mokoena is an actor and the co-founder of Molitva Orthodox Mediterranean restaurant.
Thabo Makhafola
Makhafola is a fashion consultant and a model.
Njabulo Buthelezi
This model enjoys street style.
Oscar Fakude
He is a fashion stylist and the founder of Dream Chaser Clothing.
Rich Mnisi
The multi-award-winning designer is also a fashionista of note.
Tshepo Pitso
Known as “Material Don Dada”, Pitso is a trendsetter and influencer.
DJ LeSoul
The DJ is also a fashionista who always looks good behind the decks.
Teboho Caddy Tsotetsi
Tsotetsi is an actor and a TV presenter.
Teddy Nkonde
The Cape Town-based content creator always looks dapper in street style.
Justice Mukheli won the Lexus Luxe Award.