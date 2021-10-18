LifestyleStyle BeautyMen
Mbulelo Mbiphi is one of the GQ’s Best Dressed 2021. Picture: Lens_ExperiencePhotography
Mbulelo Mbiphi is one of the GQ’s Best Dressed 2021. Picture: Lens_ExperiencePhotography

LOOK: GQ’s Best Dressed 2021

By Thobile Mazibuko Time of article published 41m ago

Share this article:

Men’s magazine GQ hosted its annual Best Dressed Awards on Saturday.

Held at the Mall Of Africa in Waterval City, Midrand, the GQ Best Dressed Awards celebrated South Africa’s most distinctive best dressers.

These are the people who use fashion to express themselves. Whether it’s formal, casual or street style, they know to be creative using garments.

However, to be considered one of the best dressed by GQ, you have to meet certain criteria.

“It’s all about personal style and how it’s a part of your everyday life, not only for one event or one moment but for someone who lives with style. We are looking for people who didn’t let the pandemic kill their style. Each of the winners chosen has a unique and authentic style, which GQ Best Dressed is all about,” said GQ editor-in-chief Molife Kumona.

MORE ON THIS

The winners of this year’s GQ Best Dressed are:

Mbulelo Mbiphi

Mbiphi is a North West University final-year Bachelor of Administration student. The fashion fanatic also enjoys music and art.

Bobo Ndima

Ndima is a stylist and the founder of bespoke suit brand Suits by BobtheStylist.

Thapelo Mokoena

Mokoena is an actor and the co-founder of Molitva Orthodox Mediterranean restaurant.

Thabo Makhafola

Makhafola is a fashion consultant and a model.

He is a fashion stylist and the founder of Dream Chaser Clothing.

Rich Mnisi

The multi-award-winning designer is also a fashionista of note.

The DJ is also a fashionista who always looks good behind the decks.

Teboho Caddy Tsotetsi

Tsotetsi is an actor and a TV presenter.

Teddy Nkonde

The Cape Town-based content creator always looks dapper in street style.

Justice Mukheli won the Lexus Luxe Award.

JoburgRich MnisiLuxury fashion

Share this article: