Antony Morato drops a new Autumn/Winter 2020 collection which explores new paths and reinvents the brand's DNA by adapting it to contemporary trends.





The New ID





This theme features original tech fabrics on padded and oversized jackets, reminiscent of the ‘80s and ‘90s. Its colour palettes includes black and white mixes with red on tartan shirts and trousers.





The oversized jacket. Picture: Supplied.





Industrial Landscape





Focusing on urban environment influencing this theme takes inspiration from cement, severe architecture, harsh details and military buildings.





British Technology





British Technology is a neat, minimalist and classy English style combined with modern, sharp details.





The classy English style. Picture: Supplied.





1968 Revolution





This one takes up back to the student protests, sexual emancipation, transgression and nostalgia. The past is told through desaturated colours like old Polaroid pictures: in shades of blue, burgundy, tobacco brown, beige and powder blue.





When it comes to the sport themes,the racing collection takes the lead as it is is linked to the motorcycling world where colours like red, black, white and royal blue are at the forefront.





Military focuses more on the industrial landscape as grey and camouflage green in an urban style on sweatshirts and outerwear are trending. The theme also draws inspiration from 90’s street style with the use of tech fabrics, reflective details and nylon inserts.





The military draws inspiration from 90’s street style with the use of tech fabrics, reflective details and nylon inserts. Picture: Supplied.

This new range comes in four different themes, as well as two sport themes.